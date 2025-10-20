Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi to celebrate their son's 1st Diwali at Chiranjeevi's home: ‘Good food, long conversations’

Actor couple Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi were blessed with a baby boy in September this year. In early October, they announced on social media that they have named their son Vaayuv Tej. In an interview with Hyderabad Times, Varun and Lavanya spoke about spending their son’s first Diwali at Chiranjeevi’s Jubilee Hills home. Like every year, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi plan on spending Diwali at Chiranjeevi's home.

Varun-Lavanya’s son’s first Diwali at Chiranjeevi

Lavanya mentioned in the interview that every year they perform puja at their house and later head to Chiranjeevi’s house to celebrate Diwali with the rest of the family. She also stated that this year is ‘very special’ as it’s her son’s first festival due to her son.

Varun said, “Around seven in the evening, we head to Chiranjeevi garu’s house and spend the night with the whole family. Earlier, we used to burst crackers ourselves; now the younger kids do, and we just watch. There’s plenty of good food, long conversations, and traditional outfits — for us, it’s all about being together.”

He credited Chiranjeevi for keeping the whole family ‘disciplined and close’, revealing that he hosts get-togethers at his home every Sunday and during festivals. “It’s a 30-year tradition. Our nanamma (grandmother) stays with Chiranjeevi garu, so we meet her too. Sundays are all about family time at his house. Now that we live close by, we visit even more often. I owe our sense of togetherness to my peddananna (uncle) Chiranjeevi garu. He made sure we all stay connected and don’t get lost in our busy lives,” said the actor.

Varun and Lavanya’s love story

Varun and Lavanya met when they worked together on the 2017 film Mister. While the couple has infamously never divulged much about their love story, they are rumoured to have dated since then before getting married. In 2018, they acted together in Antariksham 9000 KMPH. They got engaged in June 2023 in Hyderabad and got married in Tuscany in November the same year. Their first child was born in September this year.