Chiranjeevi, Jackie Shroff, Venkatesh Daggubati don tiger print, turn back the clock in wild 80s stars' reunion bash

Superstars from the 80s including Chiranjeevi, Jackie Shroff, Shobhana, Revathi, Ramya Krishnan, Venkatesh Daggubati have been getting together for their annual 80s stars' reunion for over a decade now. But the party was paused a couple of years ago. After a three-year break, the reunion took place at actor-director Rajkumar Sethupathy's and Sripriya's residence in Chennai this past week. Chiranjeevi shared some happy pictures from the reunion, making fans nostalgic. Chiranjeevi shares pictures from his reunion with 80s stars.

Chiranjeevi shares pics from reunion

On Sunday, Chiranjeevi took to X and shared a couple of photos posing with the 80s stars at the reunion bash. He penned a sweet note along with the pics, which read, "Every reunion with my beloved friends from the 80s is a walk down memory lane, filled with laughter, warmth, and the same unbreakable bond we’ve shared for decades.☺️So many beautiful memories, and yet every meet feels as fresh as the first."

Taking to her Instagram handle, Revathy also shared a series of photos with the other stars and also shared a glimpse into the beautiful decoration. Along with the pics, she wrote, “#classof80stillrocks An evening meeting friends we otherwise hardly meet… people we have worked with… the only group that meets over 12 years… thanks to Lissy, Hasini, Poornima, Rajkumar and Khushbu who tirelessly work towards an evening where just being together is happiness… Class of '80s ROCK!!!"

Fans also expressed their excitement seeing all the stars together. One of them commented, "Wow so many big stars in one frame 👏👍Reunion of beloved friends is very good to remain connected to each other and to recharge themselves with full energy." Another commented, "What a blast from the past! Seeing legends like Revathy, Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, and the unstoppable Mohan Babu channeling that wild '80s animal-print vibe has me grinning ear to ear." Another wrote, "OG’s Together."

About the reunion

In 2022, Jackie Shroff hosted the reunion at his house in Mumbai. The list of stars who attended the reunion this year included Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Jackie Shroff, Prabhu, Naresh, Suresh, Jayaram, Sarathkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Shobhana, Khushboo, Meena Sagar, Radha, Jayasudha, Suhasini, Nadiya, and others.

Actors Lissy Lakshmi, Poornima Bhagyaraj, Khushbu Sundar, and Suhasini Maniratnam planned the evening. A total of 31 actors attended, traveling from across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and the Hindi film industry. The dress code for this year's party seemed to be tiger and leopard-print clothes.