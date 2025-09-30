OG box office collection day 6: Pawan Kalyan film crosses 150 crore mark, Chiranjeevi hails actor's performance

OG box office collection day 6: Director Sujeeth’s gangster drama They Call Him OG hit theatres on 25 September, following paid premieres on the 24th. Despite mixed reviews, the Pawan Kalyan starrer film has maintained a strong box office presence, even with the typical Monday dip. On Day 6, it added around ₹6.7 crore, bringing the total to ₹154 crore for the week, according to Sacnilk. OG box office collection day 6: The film has crossed ₹ 250 crore globally, with praise from actor Chiranjeevi for its direction and performances.

OG's box-office breakdown for 6 days

The film opened with ₹21 crore on Day 0, surged to ₹63.75 crore on Day 1, then saw a sharp 71% drop to ₹18.45 crore on Day 2. The weekend collections stayed steady around ₹18.5 crore each day, followed by dips to ₹7.4 crore on Monday and ₹6.7 crore on Tuesday.

OG's occupancy report

Audience occupancy varied by region, with Warangal leading at 46%, followed by Kakinada (45%) and Karimnagar (35.67%). Other strong markets included Vijayawada (23.33%) and Vizag (28%), while Hyderabad contributed 19%. Chennai and Bengaluru recorded 14.67% and 8.67%, respectively, with lower attendance in NCR and Mumbai. Most viewers preferred afternoon and evening shows, with minimal night occupancy.

Chiranjeevi praises Pawan's performance

Pawan’s brother, actor Chiranjeevi, praised the performances and direction of They Call Him OG. He said that the underworld gangster film on par with Hollywood standards. On Tuesday, he shared his review on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “Watched #TheyCallHimOG with my whole family and thoroughly enjoyed every bit of it. A brilliantly made underworld gangster film on par with Hollywood standards, while keeping the right emotions intact. From beginning to end, the director conceived the film in an extraordinary way. Congratulations to @sujeethsign.”

About They Call Him OG

Directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Entertainment, They Call Him OG stars Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj. The film has grossed over ₹250 crore worldwide in its opening weekend.