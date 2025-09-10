Varun Tej, Lavanya become parents to baby boy, uncle Chiranjeevi sends them love: ‘Our little man’

Actor couple Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have been blessed with a baby boy, their first child, born on 10 September. Varun’s uncle, Telugu star Chiranjeevi, also took to Instagram to make the announcement and send the couple his love. Take a look. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi had their first child on 10 September.

Varun Tej, Lavanya blessed with baby boy

Varun took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that he and Lavanya had their first baby on 10 September. Posting a sweet monochrome picture taken at the hospital with Lavanya holding the baby while he dotes on them, he wrote, “Our little man (blue heart emojis) 10.09.2025.” His comments were immediately flooded with congratulatory messages not just from fans but from celebs like Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela, director Venky Atluri and more.

Chiranjeevi also shared the good news on his Instagram by posting a picture of him holding the baby with a big smile on his face as Varun looks on. He wrote, “Welcome to the world, little one! A hearty welcome to the newborn baby boy in the Konidela family. Heartfelt congratulations to Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi on becoming proud parents.” He added, “So happy for Nagababu and Padmaja, who are now promoted to proud grandparents. Wishing the baby boy all the happiness, good health, and blessings in abundance. May your love and blessings always surround our child.”

About Varun Tej and Lavanya

Varun and Lavanya worked together in the 2017 film Mister, where it is believed they first met. The couple dated for a few years but kept their relationship under wraps. They got engaged in June 2023 in Hyderabad and got married in Tuscany, Italy, in a traditional Telugu ceremony in November of the same year. In May, Varun and Lavanya announced that they’re about to be parents soon. They posted a picture of themselves holding hands and a pair of baby booties.