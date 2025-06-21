Parents-to-be Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi have the time of their lives during babymoon by the beach. Watch

Actor couple Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi are getting married soon. On their social media, the couple posted a glimpse of their babymoon in what looks like the Maldives. They seem to be soaking in the sun and getting as much personal time as possible before the arrival of their baby. (Also Read: Varun Tej shows off pizza-making skills to pregnant wife Lavanya Tripathi; internet says he's ready to ‘become a father’) Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are vacationing before the arrival of their baby.

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi’s babymoon

Varun and Lavanya posted a video on their Instagram, writing, “Living the island edit (waves emoji).” In the video, the couple shared some of their sweet moments, like walking on the sand together while holding hands or enjoying a candlelit dinner by the sea. The two even rented out a yacht, with Lavanya all smiles as she relaxed in it. Varun and Lavanya also enjoyed sunrises and sunsets together, if the video is anything to go by. Fans thought this glimpse of their babymoon was the cutest thing ever, leaving heart emojis in the comments section.

About Varun and Lavanya

Varun and Lavanya worked together in the 2017 film Mister. The couple dated for a few years but kept their relationship private. The couple got engaged in June 2023 in Hyderabad in the presence of their family and friends. They got married in Tuscany, Italy, in a traditional Telugu ceremony in November of the same year. In May, Varun and Lavanya announced that they’re about to be parents soon. They posted a picture of themselves holding hands and a pair of baby booties. Lavanya also posted a video of Varun pampering her at home by making a pizza.

Recent work

Varun was last seen in Karuna Kumar’s period action film Matka, which is based on real-life instances of Matka gambling. Varun played Vasu in the film, a man who rises in ranks in the gambling business but is crossed by those close to him. Lavanya was last seen in Happy Birthday and a web series titled Miss Perfect.