Varun Tej shows off pizza-making skills to pregnant wife Lavanya Tripathi; internet says he's ready to ‘become a father’

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
May 16, 2025 06:03 PM IST

Actor couple Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi married in Italy in 2023 and are expecting their first child soon. 

Actor couple Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi are about to be parents soon. Lavanya posted a sweet video of Varun making her a homemade pizza on Instagram, writing about how he’s a keeper. The internet thought it was the sweetest thing and thought Varun was prepping to be a dad. (Also Read: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi announce pregnancy with sweet post: ‘Life’s most beautiful role yet’)

Actor couple Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej got married in November, 2023.
Varun Tej’s homemade pizza for Lavanya Tripathi

Varun and Lavanya vacationed in Rome, Italy, ahead of their engagement in 2023, where they learnt to make pizza from scratch. Now that Lavanya is pregnant, Varun decided to put those skills to good use in a sweet gesture. Lavanya posted a video on her Instagram of Varun showing off his pizza-making skills, writing, “Crust me, he’s a keeper.” In the video, Varun can be seen pulling the dough and forming a base before topping it with cheese and other ingredients.

Fans thought it was cute that Varun was cooking for Lavanya, with some believing he was ‘ready’ to become a father. One fan commented, “This is the perfect time to get Varun to open a good hotel!” Another wrote, “Lavanya mam, He's Really Taking Good Care of You soo sweet of Him. By the Way Congratulations to Uh Both.” A fan wrote, “Daddy is on duty,” and another commented, “He is gradually preparing himself to become a full-fledged father.” A lot of people commented how ‘cute’ it all was with heart emojis.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi to be parents

Varun and Lavanya are believed to have first met on the sets of the 2017 film Mister, in which they acted together. In 2018, they acted together again in Antariksham 9000 KMPH. After dating for a few years, something they kept hush-hush, Varun and Lavanya made it official with an engagement in Hyderabad in June 2023. They got married in an intimate wedding in Italy, the same year, in November. They announced earlier this month that they’re about to have their first baby.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Varun Tej shows off pizza-making skills to pregnant wife Lavanya Tripathi; internet says he's ready to ‘become a father’
