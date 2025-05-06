Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi announce pregnancy with sweet post: ‘Life’s most beautiful role yet’

Varun and Lavanya announce pregnancy

On Tuesday, Varun and Lavanya took to Instagram and shared a cute post announcing that they will soon embrace parenthood. The couple posted a photo of themselves holding hands, with Varun’s two fingers reaching out to hold a pair of baby shoes. Sharing the picture, the couple wrote, “Life’s most beautiful role yet — coming soon.”

The couple’s industry friends congratulated them on the happy news. Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Omgggg congratulations.” Allu Arjun’s wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, also extended her wishes. Sreenivas Bellamkonda commented, “Hearty congratulations, brother,” and Aditi Rao Hydari sent a big hug to the soon-to-be parents. Fans also flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Varun and Lavanya's wedding

Varun and Lavanya dated for a brief period before tying the knot in November 2023. The couple married according to Hindu customs in a ceremony held at Borgo San Felice in Tuscany, Italy. Their wedding was a grand affair. For the unversed, Varun is the nephew of veteran actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. Actors Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Sai Tej, and Panja Vaisshnav Tej are his cousins — all of whom attended the wedding in Italy. Several photos and videos from the celebrations surfaced online, melting fans’ hearts.

Varun was last seen in Matka, a period action thriller written and directed by Karuna Kumar. The film, which also featured Meenakshi Chaudhary and Nora Fatehi in lead roles, opened to negative reviews from both audiences and critics, with particular criticism for its narration and dull screenplay. It failed to perform well at the box office. He is yet to announce his next project. On the other hand, Lavanya will next be seen in Sathi Leelavathi. M. Naga Mohan Babu and T. Rajesh are jointly bankrolling the project under Durga Devi Pictures and Trio Studios. More details about the film are still awaited.