Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Niharika Konidela excited for Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi's baby; Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Upasana Konidela send them love

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
May 06, 2025 05:21 PM IST

After actor couple Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi announced that they will be parents soon on Tuesday, love poured in from his sister Niharika and other celebs.

Actor couple Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi announced on Tuesday that they will be parents soon. After their announcement, wishes poured in from numerous celebrities, including his sister Niharika Konidela, who can’t wait to be an attha (aunt). Here are some of the wishes that poured in. (Also Read: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi announce pregnancy with sweet post: ‘Life’s most beautiful role yet’)

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi announced on Tuesday that they're going to be parents soon.
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi announced on Tuesday that they're going to be parents soon.

Niharika Konidela can’t wait for Varun Tej, Lavanya’s baby

Varun and Lavanya posted a sweet picture of themselves holding hands and baby booties. They shared it and wrote, “Life’s most beautiful role yet - Coming soon (heart emojis).” Congratulations poured in from fans and celebrities alike. Niharika re-shared their post on her Instagram stories, writing, “Attha is ready, come soon, little one (heart emoji).” The couple has yet to announce their due date.

Screengrab of Niharika Konidela's Instagram stories.
Screengrab of Niharika Konidela's Instagram stories.

Numerous celebrities congratulated the couple, with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Allu Sneha Reddy, Ritu Varma, Pragya Jaiswal, Sudheer Babu, Regena Cassandrra, Ritika Nayak, Nithiin, Nikhil Siddhartha and several others sending them love.

Kajal Aggarwal wrote, “Big congratulations! Lots of love to all three of you!” Upasana Konidela commented, “Best news. (heart emoji) sweetest parents to be.” Lakshmi Manchu seemed excited, writing, “Wooooohoooooooo! Congrats (heart emoji) welcoming you to the “hood” with open arms!” Aditi Rao Hydari commented, “Congratulations!!!!! Big hug to you both.”

About Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi

Varun and Lavanya have known each other since they acted together in the 2017 film Mister and again in the 2018 film Antariksham 9000 KMPH. While there were rumours of them dating, the couple never confirmed them. Even Varun’s uncle, Chiranjeevi, once joked that their relationship was a well-kept secret, even from him. In June 2023, they got engaged in Hyderabad in a close-knit ceremony and married in Italy in November of the same year in a lavish wedding.

Varun was last seen in the 2024 films Operation Valentine and Matka, both of which failed to make a mark. Lavanya was seen in the 2022 film Happy Birthday and the 2024 web series Miss Perfect. She will soon star in Sathi Leelavathi and Thanal.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Niharika Konidela excited for Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi's baby; Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Upasana Konidela send them love
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On