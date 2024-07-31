Niharika Konidela says ‘that cloud has passed’ on her divorce from Chaitanya: I just want to be happy

Actor-producer Niharika Konidela seemed in a better place when talking about her divorce from Chaitanya JV. Talking to Great Andhra, she smiled while talking about her past relationship and hopes of finding love again someday. (Also Read: Niharika Konidela returns to screen after four years) Niharika Konidela got married in 2020 and announced her divorce in 2023.

‘I don’t want to go looking for it’

When the interviewer asked Niharika if she was personally in a better place, she replied, “That cloud has passed; I am focusing on my work for now. I am looking forward to both acting in and producing good films."

When asked if she’s looking to find love again, she replied, “I just want to be happy, be it single or committed. If the time comes...I don't want to go against nature or go searching for it; if it happens, it happens. My parents also give me space, even if they might want me to find someone, they don't pressure me.”

‘I know how much it hurt me’

When Niharika spoke about her divorce for the first time in January this year on Nikhil Vijayendra Simha’s podcast, she said it had changed her ‘for better or worse’. She said, “I am at a stage in life where I want to focus on myself; I also want to be there for my parents. You can’t be dependent on the wrong person. I’ve been divorced for almost two years now; only I know how much it hurt me.”

She also claimed that she ‘cried a lot’ after the split, adding, “Everyone gets married hoping it’s for a lifetime, but things weren’t what I expected. I am only 30, I haven’t closed off my heart to love. But first, I want to be independent and work on myself before committing to a relationship. For now, I’m single.”

Upcoming work

After the 2019 film Suryakantham, Niharika will return to the silver screen with the Telugu film What The Fish and a yet-to-be-announced Tamil film. She was last seen in the 2023 web series Dead Pixels.