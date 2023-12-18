Niharika Konidela returns to screen after four years; What The Fish first-look released on her birthday

Niharika Konidela turned a year older on December 18 and the makers of her upcoming film, WTF - What The Fish, released the first-look of her next on the special day. They also released inside details of her upcoming project. The actor has been MIA on the silver screen since 2019’s Suryakantham, only acting in the 2023 web-series Dead Pixels. (Also Read: Varun Tej has the sweetest birthday wish for his 'baby' Lavanya Tripathi) Niharika Konidela's first-look from What The Fish

Niharika to play Astalakshmi

In the poster released by the makers, Niharika is seen walking in a bejewelled dress as a dollar sign flashes behind her. The makers released a statement, in which they reveal that she will play Astalakshmi aka Ash in the film. “It’s a performance-oriented and character-driven character. We are blessed to have Niharika on-board and I’m excited to see how the audience reacts to her character,” says the film’s director Varun Korukonda aka V.

Did Niharika replace Manchu Manoj?

Manchu Manoj announced in May that he will star in WTF. Given that he did not speak about the project later on and the makers failed to mention his name in the recent promotional material, many wondered if he had been replaced by Niharika. Especially because the actor announced that he will be a father soon. However, a member of the film’s team clarifies, “No, he has not been replaced, Niharika and Vennela Kishore have also been roped in for the project apart from him. He is about to be a father soon but he is doing his best to wrap up his projects as soon as he can.”

About Niharika

Niharika was in the news in July for announcing her separation from husband Chaitanya JV. The couple tied the knot in Udaipur in December 2020 but mutually parted ways this year. Her brother Varun Tej married Lavanya Tripathi in November this year in Italy. Niharika, who has been laying low since 2019 when she was seen as the lead in Suryakantham and in a cameo in her uncle Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. She is also producing a couple of projects that are yet to release.

