Manchu Manoj, Mounika Reddy marry in intimate Hyderabad wedding. See first pics of bride and groom

Manchu Manoj and Mounika Reddy married in the presence of their close friends and family on Friday. They tied the knot at Telugu actor Lakshmi Manchu's house in Hyderabad. Photos from their intimate wedding have been circulating on social media. Mohan Babu, Manchu Vishnu and others blessed the couple on the special occasion. Mounika’s sister Bhuma Akhila Priya along with YS Vijayamma also attended Manoj and Mounika's wedding, as per reports. Also read: Naga Shaurya marries Anusha Shetty in grand ceremony in Bengaluru with traditional touches; first pics out

The bride and groom were seen in traditional attire for the ceremony. While Manchu Manoj wore a cream and golden kurta and dhoti for the wedding, Mounika wore a matching golden saree with red border. She wore heavy bridal jewellery, including multiple gold necklaces, mathapatti and bangles. She also wore white flowers in her hair. Photos of Manchu Manoj and Mounika Reddy from their wedding ceremony, where the groom gave the bride a kiss on her head, were widely shared online. Photos of the two after their wedding ceremony with white floral garlands around their neck were also shared on social media.

Rumours of Manoj and Mounika's wedding had been doing the rounds for a long time. They were spotted together in Hyderabad during Ganesh Chaturthi last year. Following which rumours of their relationship began swirling. However, neither Manoj nor Mounika opened up about their relationship until recently, when a photo from their pre-wedding celebrations was posted by Manoj on Instagram.

Manoj had shared a photo of Mounika, who was decked up in a green ethnic outfit, from their wedding celebrations. In his caption, the actor added the hashtag 'Manoj weds Mounika'. Manchu Lakshmi had also posted a picture of Manoj from the wedding celebrations. Shilpa Reddy had also shared a glimpse of the floral decor at Lakshmi Manchu's house for the wedding.

Manoj had recently taken to social media and made an announcement regarding his new film. “It’s been a long time since I did any film but I’m blessed to have had all your love upon me all these years and it’s high time to give back all the love. Here’s announcing my NEXT. What The Fish. A crazy film that’ll give you all a CRAZY experience,” Manoj tweeted along with a few posters of the upcoming film.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON