Naga Shaurya marries Anusha Shetty in grand ceremony in Bengaluru with traditional touches; first pics out

Naga Shaurya married long-time girlfriend Anusha Shetty in Bengaluru on Sunday. The first pictures of the newlyweds were shared on paparazzi and fan pages on social media. A video of the actor putting sindoor (vermillion) on Anusha, who was decked up in red bridal saree with heavy gold jewellery, was also shared online. In other pictures and videos, the couple performed wedding rituals in the presence of family and friends. Also read: Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy deck up as they attend wedding in South Africa. See pics

A video from Naga Shaurya’s wedding celebration also showed guests seated inside a lavish hall in rows and feasting on a traditional south Indian meal served on thali (plate). Some pictures also gave a glimpse of the wedding decor with garlands of fresh white and pink flowers.

For the wedding ceremony, which took place in an open space, the groom wore a white shirt with matching veshti (bottom). The bride wore an elaborate saree outfit with flowers in her hair. The bride and groom also wore floral garlands after they jaymala or varmala ceremony.

Shaurya and Anusha's pre-wedding celebrations had taken place on Saturday at a Bengaluru hotel. Inside pictures and videos from the celebration made their way to fan pages on social media along with the couple’s wedding hashtag ‘Let’s Go Shaan’. At the pre-wedding bash, Naga Shaurya wore a blue kurta outfit, while Anusha wore a floral, embroidered lehenga.

Naga Shaurya and Anusha are expected to host a grand reception for his colleagues from the Telugu film industry in Hyderabad. Shaurya is shooting for Rangabali, an action entertainer and an untitled Telugu film that was launched recently. Both his upcoming movies are expected to be released next year. He was last seen in Krishna Vrinda Vihari with Shirley Setia. Anusha is reportedly an interior designer by profession.

