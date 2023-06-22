Niharika Konidela calls Ram Charan's baby girl ‘cutest little bundle of joy’

On early Tuesday morning, the news of their child's birth was shared on a medical bulletin which was released by Apollo Hospital. It read, “Miss Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo hospital Jubilee Hills Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well.” Next day, videos of Ram's parents Chiranjeevi and Surekha visiting a Hyderabad hospital to meet their newborn granddaughter had surfaced online.

Niharika Konidela's reaction

Now in an interview with Times of India, Niharika described Ram’s daughter as the “cutest little bundle of joy”. She said, "Charan anna is the most loving and caring person you’ll ever meet. And Upasana is one strong woman. With those two at the helm, the baby girl is in very safe hands. I’m sure they will make great parents.”

Jr NTR and Samantha Ruth Prabu's reactions

Reacting to the news, earlier Ram's RRR co-star Jr NTR had congratulated the couple on Twitter and said, “Congratulations @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela. Welcome to the parents club. Every moment spent with the baby girl will be an unforgettable memory for a life time. May God bless her and you all with immense happiness." Meanwhile, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram Stories and congratulated the new parents. She said, "So so happy for the both of you (red heart emoticons) @alwaysramcharan @upasanakaminenikonidela Can't wait to meet the little princess. (smiley face emoticons)"

Ram and Upasana tied the knot on June 14, 2012. The two announced her pregnancy in December 2022. “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love and gratitude Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana and Anil Kamineni,” the couple and family said in the pregnancy announcement.

