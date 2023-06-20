Jr NTR welcomes Ram Charan to 'parents club', Allu Arjun with wife visits Upasana and baby in hospital

Jr NTR was among the first stars to wish his RRR co-star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela as they welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Early Tuesday morning, the news of their daughter's birth was shared by the hospital in a medical bulletin. Some of the other stars, who wished Ram Charan and Upasana, were Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun. (Also read: Chiranjeevi welcomes Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter with cute nickname, says 'baby’s horoscope is amazing') Jr NTR tweeted to congratulate Ram Charan and Upasana on welcoming a baby girl. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun was spotted visiting the hospital in Hyderabad with his family to pay a visit to the new parents.

Jr NTR tweets about Ram Charan-Upasana's daughter

Jr NTR took to Twitter and welcomed Ram and Upasana to the 'parents club' and wrote, “Congratulations @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela. Welcome to the parents club. Every moment spent with the baby girl will be an unforgettable memory for a life time. May God bless her and you all with immense happiness."

Samantha wishes Ram and Upasana

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram Stories and congratulated the new parents. She shared Ram Charan's recent Instagram picture and said, "So so happy for the both of you (red heart emoticons) @alwaysramcharan @upasanakaminenikonidela Can't wait to meet the little princess. (smiley face emoticons)"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her Instagram Stories.

Allu Arjun visited hospital with family

Meanwhile Pushpa star Allu Arjun was seen arriving at the hospital with his father, Allu Aravind, and his wife, Sneha Reddy on Tuesday morning to meet the new parents and the child. Paparazzi spotted Allu Arjun in a white tee and jeans as he made his way inside the hospital.

Chiranjeevi on Ram Charan-Upasana's daughter

Ram's parents Chiranjeevi and Surekha also visited the Hyderabad hospital to meet their newborn granddaughter. After the visit, he tweeted, "Welcome Little Mega Princess!! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela and us grandparents. Happy and Proud!!"

Ram Charan and Upasana's baby announcement

The medical bulletin at the hospital confirmed the news of the arrival of the baby, and read, “Miss Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo hospital Jubilee Hills Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well.”

Ram and Upasana tied the knot on June 14, 2012. The two announced her pregnancy in December 2022. “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love and gratitude Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana and Anil Kamineni,” the couple and family said in the pregnancy announcement.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON