Chiranjeevi welcomes Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter with cute nickname, says 'baby’s horoscope is amazing'

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela became parents to a baby girl on June 20. On Tuesday, Ram's father, veteran actor Chiranjeevi, welcomed Ram and Upasana's baby girl with a cute nickname. Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi expressed his joy at the arrival of his granddaughter. In a press statement, the actor reportedly also shared details about the baby's birth and 'amazing horoscope'. Also read: Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela welcome baby girl Chiranjeevi with his son Ram Charan and daughter-in-law Upasana. (File Photo)

Chiranjeevi on Ram Charan-Upasana's daughter

Hours after Chiranjeevi and wife Surekha were spotted at Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital after they met their granddaughter for the first time, the actor tweeted, "Welcome Little Mega Princess!! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela and us grandparents. Happy and Proud!!"

Chiranjeevi also spoke to the media in Hyderabad about Ram and Upasana's baby. He reportedly also shared the finer details of his granddaughter's birth. As per a Mirchi9 report, he said, "The baby was born at 1:49 am. Happy to have a baby on our favourite Tuesday. It is said that she was born in auspicious time and the baby’s horoscope is also amazing. That effect can be seen in our family from the beginning. Charan’s (Ram Charan) career growth, Varun’s (Varun Tej) engagement, everything is going well in our family."

Varun Tej is the son of actor-producer Nagendra Babu. He is the nephew of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. He got engaged to Lavanya Tripathi earlier this month.

Ram Charan and Upasana's baby announcement

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni welcomed their first child on Tuesday. Confirming the news, a medical bulletin released by Apollo Hospital read, “Miss Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo hospital Jubilee Hills Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well.”

Upasana and Ram's relationship

Ram and Upasana tied the knot on June 14, 2012. The two announced her pregnancy in December 2022. “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love and gratitude Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana and Anil Kamineni,” the couple and family said in the pregnancy announcement.

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's recent projects

Chiranjeevi was last seen in the Telugu film Waltair Veerayya directed by Bobby Kolli. In the coming months, he will be seen Bholaa Shankar. Directed by Meher Ramesh, the film also features Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role.

Ram Charan, on the other hand, will be seen in director Shankar's upcoming action film Game Changer opposite actor Kiara Advani. It will release in three languages – Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

