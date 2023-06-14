Varun Tej shares romantic pic with fiance Lavanya Tripathi from Europe holiday, fans love their style

Actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in an intimate ceremony on June 9 in Hyderabad. The event was attended by Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan, among others. A few days after the engagement, Varun took to Twitter to share a picture from their recent holiday in Europe and thanked everyone for their wishes. Also read: Niharika Konidela shares pic with brother Varun Tej and Lavanya; fans ask where’s Chaitanya amid divorce rumours Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi were recently in Europe.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's holiday pic

A few weeks before their engagement, Varun and Lavanya Tripathi were on a vacation in Europe. While they didn’t share any pictures during the holiday, they decided to share one photo a few days after the engagement.

Varun tweeted on Tuesday, “Thanks to and each and everyone for the warm wishes! (sic).”

Reactions to their holiday pic

While Varun rocked in a white shirt, black trousers and black sunglasses, Lavanya wore a black crop top and a black and white printed skirt. She had her arm around Varun as they walked on a street.

Several people reacted to their picture. One Twitter user wrote, “Congratulations. Bro, you got a taste. Have a great life (sic).” Another one wrote: “Congratulations bro. Wishing you a happy life together (sic).” One more said, “Loving the swag. Great style both of you!”

Varun also shared the same picture on his Instagram page. Celebrities like Shriya Saran and Navdeep reacted to it. Shriya wrote, “Congratulations guys. So happy (sic).” Navdeep dropped a heart emoji.

Varun and Lavanya's films

Varun and Lavanya, who are set to get married later this year, have worked together in two Telugu films, Mister and Antariksham 9000KMPH. As per reports, the duo have apparently signed another project on which they’ll commence work soon.

Varun Tej recently completed filming his upcoming Telugu action flick, Gandeevadhari Arjuna. Directed by Parveen Sattaru, it is tipped to be a spy thriller which has been predominantly shot in foreign locations. The film is gearing up for an August 25 release. Apparently, Varun will begin promoting his upcoming release late this month.

Lavanya, on the other hand, was last seen in last year's Telugu comedy, Happy Birthday. She played dual roles in the film. Recently, she made her OTT debut with Telugu series Puli Meka, which saw her in the role of a cop.

