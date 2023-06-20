Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela welcome baby girl

Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The actor and his wife were spotted at a hospital in Hyderabad on Monday evening. On early Tuesday morning, the news of their child's birth was shared by the hospital in a bulletin. (Also read: Ram Charan's wife Upasana reveals his reaction when he was told she's pregnant) Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela have become parents to a baby girl.

News from the hospital

The bulletin read, “Miss Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo hospital Jubilee Hills Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well.”

The pregnancy announcement

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana announced their pregnancy in December 2022. "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni (sic)," the couple announced.

The news of them expecting their first child was also shared by the family, including Ram's father, veteran actor Chiranjeevi, in December last year. Since then, the couple has had multiple baby showers in Hyderabad and Dubai and also travelled to the US for Oscars 2023 and a 'babymoon'.

Excited for the baby

About Ram's reaction to the pregnancy news, Upasana had recently revealed to Etimes, “When I told him that I think I am pregnant, he said, ‘Don’t get too excited, calm down’. Once we repeated the tests and we knew that all the tests were fine, that’s when he celebrated. That is what I admire the most about Ram, he’s the calming factor in my life, while I am the more excited one. I love to express my feelings; he does it calmly in his own way.”

About her baby's arrival, she said, "We are all very excited, nervous and a bit anxious too. Ram is my go-to man, when I am hyper or having anxiety attacks. He calmly sits me down and says, ‘Okay, let’s figure it out’. I am sure Ram will take an active part in parenting."

Ram Charan will be seen in director Shankar's upcoming action film 'Game Changer' opposite actor Kiara Advani. Game Changer will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth. The film is slated to release this year.

