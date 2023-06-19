Gal Gadot on Heart of Stone co-star Alia Bhatt: ‘I’ve been her fan since RRR'

While she's seen only in a few glimpses in the trailer released at Netflix's global fan event TUDUM on Saturday, fans are speculating whether she's playing the main antagonist in the movie led by Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot.

Gal Gadot on Alia Bhatt

"I've been a fan of Alia from much before. I've seen RRR. We were looking for someone who looks fresh, has the ability to portray layered characters, and could look beautiful. And Alia was the perfect choice," Gal Gadot said, in an interview to Mid-Day from TUDUM.

Alia Bhatt on Heart of Stone

"It was a very special film in the first place to be a part of. I shot it at a very exciting time when I was feeling like it was a nice time for me to break into another language, into Hollywood as you say. But it was a lot of fun and I met a lot of interesting people," Alia Bhatt said to the same publication from the Netflix global fan even in Brazil.

Alia added that she's seen the film and it's come out even better than what she'd imagined, thanks to director Tom Harper. She also added that while she appears fleetingly in the trailer, fans should wait to watch the final film to see when it reveals her character to them and the part she plays in the film's larger narrative.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects

Heart of Stone, also starring Jamie Dornan, will release on Netflix on August 11. Alia will also be seen in the lead role opposite Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's first directorial in seven years, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. The romantic comedy, also starring Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan, is slated to release in cinemas on July 28.

