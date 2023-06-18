Alia Bhatt addresses reactions to her ‘short screen time’ in Heart of Stone trailer: ‘Woh toh hoga hi’

Actor Alia Bhatt had a big day on Saturday as she unveiled the trailer for her Hollywood debut movie, Heart of Stone. The actor was joined by co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan as they showed the trailer to the audience at Netflix's annual Tudum event in Sao Paulo. Alia Bhatt stars with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in Heart of Stone.

Of course, while many were impressed to see Alia play the main villain in the film, others were disappointed with her short screen time. Alia, however, was ready for this reaction.

What Alia said

Ahead of the trailer release, Alia spoke to the media at the red carpet of the event. In an interview with Mid-Day, she was asked about what she would say if people found her portion in the trailer too short. She said, “Woh toh hoga hi (That's bound to happen). But I'm also not too worried about that because I feel at the end of the day you have to get sense of what the story is about and how the story leads you to the final film. That's all that matters.”

Heart of Stone

Heart of Stone is set to premiere on August 11 on Netflix. It is directed by Tom Harper from a script penned by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.

According to Netflix, the film is headlined by Gadot's Rachel Stone, who appears to be an inexperienced tech, on an elite MI6 unit headed up by lead agent Parker (Dornan).

"What her MI6 team doesn't know is that Stone actually works for the Charter -- a covert peacekeeping organisation, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralise global threats.

"Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional: a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission, follows the numbers, and trusts no one," said Netflix in a press release.

In an interview with Variety, Alia had earlier said, “It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie. But I'm also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It's something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated.”

