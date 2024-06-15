Niharika Konidela on Sai Durgha Tej unfollowing Allu Arjun: ‘They have their reasons’

Niharika on the rumoured rift

Niharika held a press conference to promote her upcoming production Committee Kurrollu and launch the film's teaser. A reporter asked her about the rumoured rift between her cousins, asking if she knew Sai had unfollowed Allu given the closeness between all the cousins.

Niharika, however, claimed ignorance, stating, “Genuinely, I didn’t know about this till you just told me. I’m sorry, I’m not aware of it.” She did add that if it is true, it must be for a reason, stating, “But, whatever it is, I’m sure they have their own reasons.”

Sai Durgha Tej unfollows Allu Arjun

Earlier this week, fans noticed Sai unfollowed Allu and his wife Sneha Reddy on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. After Pawan Kalyan was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, some fan noticed that Sai was not following them and began sharing screenshots on X.

A source close to the family told Hindustan Times, Sai hasn't followed Allu for a while now. They said, “It’s only now that people noticed that Sai hasn’t been following Arjun and Sneha when he unfollowed them soon after the elections.” Both the actors’ team and the source refused to elaborate further.

Upcoming work

Niharika has been laying low since 2019, when she was seen as the lead in Suryakantham and played a cameo in her uncle Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. She will return to screen after four years with WTF - What The Fish. In 2023, she starred in the web series Dead Pixels. She is also producing a couple of projects that have yet to be released.