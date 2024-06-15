Niharika Konidela on Sai Durgha Tej unfollowing Allu Arjun: ‘They have their reasons’
Niharika Konidela recently attended a press meet for the teaser launch of Committee Kurrollu. When asked about the clash between cousins, here's what she said.
Recently, actor Sai Durgha Tej, formerly Sai Dharam Tej, made news for a rumoured rift with his cousin, actor Allu Arjun. Niharika Konidela, who is also Sai and Allu’s cousin and the daughter of Nagababu, was asked about the same at a press meet she recently attended in Hyderabad, here’s what she said. (Also Read: Fans notice Sai Durgha Tej has unfollowed Allu Arjun on Twitter and Instagram)
Niharika on the rumoured rift
Niharika held a press conference to promote her upcoming production Committee Kurrollu and launch the film's teaser. A reporter asked her about the rumoured rift between her cousins, asking if she knew Sai had unfollowed Allu given the closeness between all the cousins.
Niharika, however, claimed ignorance, stating, “Genuinely, I didn’t know about this till you just told me. I’m sorry, I’m not aware of it.” She did add that if it is true, it must be for a reason, stating, “But, whatever it is, I’m sure they have their own reasons.”
Sai Durgha Tej unfollows Allu Arjun
Earlier this week, fans noticed Sai unfollowed Allu and his wife Sneha Reddy on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. After Pawan Kalyan was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, some fan noticed that Sai was not following them and began sharing screenshots on X.
A source close to the family told Hindustan Times, Sai hasn't followed Allu for a while now. They said, “It’s only now that people noticed that Sai hasn’t been following Arjun and Sneha when he unfollowed them soon after the elections.” Both the actors’ team and the source refused to elaborate further.
Upcoming work
Niharika has been laying low since 2019, when she was seen as the lead in Suryakantham and played a cameo in her uncle Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. She will return to screen after four years with WTF - What The Fish. In 2023, she starred in the web series Dead Pixels. She is also producing a couple of projects that have yet to be released.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.