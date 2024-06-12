 Fans notice Sai Durgha Tej has unfollowed Allu Arjun on Twitter and Instagram - Hindustan Times
Fans notice Sai Durgha Tej has unfollowed Allu Arjun on Twitter and Instagram

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Jun 12, 2024 05:50 PM IST

Sai Dharam Tej is close to his cousins in the Konidela-Allu family. Fans were confused when they saw him unfollow Allu Arjun and his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy.

All eyes were on Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday for his swearing-in ceremony as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. But eagle-eyed fans also spotted something else about his family – actor Sai Durgha Tej, formerly Sai Dharam Tej, unfollowed his cousin, actor Allu Arjun, on both X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. (Also Read: Allu Arjun reacts as David Warner turns into Pushpa in new ad; fans say he was 'born in Australia by mistake'. Watch)

Sai Dharam Tej and Allu Arjun have always shared a close bond.

Sai Durgha Tej unfollows Allu Arjun

Fans took to X on Wednesday evening to express disbelief that Sai has unfollowed both Allu and his wife, Sneha Reddy, on both social media platforms. The only member of the Allu family he seems to be following is Allu Sirish.

Fans began sharing screengrabs of how Sai is only following Sirish on Instagram, writing, “Actor #SaiDharamTej unfollowed #AlluArjun on instagram & Twitter.”

Another wrote, “Actor #SaiDharamTej has unfollowed both #AlluArjun and #SnehaReddy on social media, instead following only #AlluSirish.”

Unfortunately, fans also immediately began taking sides and using expletives against the actors, depending on whose side they were on.

What happened?

Hindustan Times contacted the team Sai and Allu share to find out if the cousins had a rift. They are yet to respond. Allu has never followed anyone on X, and has followed only his wife on Instagram.

A source close to the family says Sai hasn't followed Allu for a while now. They told us, “It’s only now that people noticed that Sai hasn’t been following Arjun and Sneha when he unfollowed them soon after the elections.” Both the actors’ team and the source refused to elaborate further.

Allu Arjun says he’s ‘neutral’

Allu has been MIA since Pawan’s Jana Sena Party (JSP) won the elections in Andhra Pradesh. The actor wasn’t present at the swearing-in ceremony in Andhra Pradesh or when Pawan celebrated the win with the family in Hyderabad. Sai Durgha Tej, Varun Tej, and the rest of the cousins were present. Before the elections, Allu tweeted in support of his uncle Pawan and later went to Nandhyal to support YSRCP constituency candidate S Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy.

He later said, “Firstly, I want to clarify that I'm not affiliated with any political party. I remain neutral and support my people, regardless of their political affiliations. This includes my uncle Pawan Kalyan, whom I'll always stand by, along with my friend Ravi and my father-in-law, Mr. Reddy. I made a promise to my friend, Mr. Ravi, to support him, but I couldn't fulfill it last time. To keep my word, this time I went to Nandyal to support him.”

