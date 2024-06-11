Allu Arjun reacts as David Warner turns into Pushpa in new ad; fans say he was 'born in Australia by mistake'. Watch
David Warner wowed fans as he channelled his inner Pushpa Raj in an ad. Even Allu Arjun seemed impressed by the cricketer's imitation of his famous character.
Australian cricketer David Warner is a big fan of Pushpa. Earlier this year, he shared his excitement for the teaser of Sukumar’s Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer, Pushpa 2: The Rule. A few years ago, David superimposed his face on Arjun's in a video from Pushpa: The Rise. Now, he has done one better. Also read | Allu Arjun says he’ll teach David Warner Pushpa Pushpa's hook step: ‘It’s easy’
Watch David Warner's Pushpa
The cricketer, known for his playful nature, took to Instagram to share a new ad that has left fans of both Allu Arjun and David Warner in awe. In this ad, he is channelling Arjun's popular character Pushpa Raj from the Pushpa franchise. The cricketer can be seen promoting 'India's first-ever mattress temperature controller' for Wakefit. The ad also features him showing Pushpa's famous hand gesture.
Fans call David Warner 'Devendra Varma'
Allu Arjun himself has reacted to David's ad. He dropped a bunch of laughing, thumbs up and fire emojis in the comments section. Fans were equally impressed. One wrote, "He is not Australian." Another said, "David Australian (cross emoji)... Indian (tick emoji)."
A third commented, "Born in Australia by mistake..." Another said, "David Warner is half-Indian, half-Australian." Someone also called him 'Devendra Varma'. Another said, "Bro is full-time Pushpa!!! Part-time Aussie batter."
Pushpa 2 release
Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule sees Arjun and Rashmika reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj and Srivalli. The film, which will also see Fahadh Faasil play a police officer called Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, is a sequel to the 2021 hit film Pushpa: The Rise.
While the previous film saw a daily wage worker becoming an influential smuggler, the sequel will see a power struggle between him and other players in the illegal business. The film will be released in theatres on August 15.
