Allu Arjun says he’ll teach David Warner Pushpa Pushpa's hook step: ‘It’s easy’

The makers of director Sukumar’s upcoming Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule recently released the first single titled Pushpa Pushpa. The song sees Allu pull off three hook steps dubbed by the makers as ‘shoe drop step’, ‘phone step’ and ‘chai step’. Cricketer David Warner responded to an Instagram reel of the song, prompting a response from the actor. (Also Read: Pushpa Pushpa: First single from Pushpa 2 The Rule is a celebration of Allu Arjun's role. Watch) David Warner is known for being a huge fan of Allu Arjun's Pushpa.

‘Now I’ve got some work to do’

The song is composed by Devi Sri Prasad with vocals by Nakash Aziz and Deepak Blue, and lyrics by Chandrabose, and shows Allu in his element. Sharing a short clip of the ‘shoe drop step’ on his Instagram, he wrote, “Enjoyed doing this #ShoeDropStep from #PushpaPushpa song. #Pushpa2TheRule #Pushpa2FirstSingle.”

David, known for being a fan of Allu and Mahesh Babu’s films, left a comment under the video, “Oh dear, how good is this. Now I’ve got some work to do.” Allu replied that he will teach David the hook step the next time they meet. He wrote, “...it’s easy…I will show you when we meet,” with laughter emojis.

David became a viral sensation during the pandemic for lip-syncing and recreating Allu and Mahesh’s songs. He was especially popular for showing love towards the songs from Pushpa: The Rise.

A screen grab of Karan Johar's Instagram stories.

Filmmaker Karan Johar also seemed impressed by Allu’s moves in the song. He shared the reel on his Instagram stories, writing, “A hurricane REEL storm is going to erupt!”

About Pushpa 2

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule will see Allu, Rashmika and Fahadh reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat in the film. Jagapathi Babu, Brahmaji, Anasuya Bharadwaj and others will also star in it. The film is a sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The movie is slated for release on August 15 this year.

