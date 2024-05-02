Mahesh Babu fondly recalls watching Krishna’s Alluri Seetharama Raju on film's 50th anniversary: ‘I was awestruck’

Everyone might now know Ram Charan in a highly fictionalised version of freedom fighter Alluri Seetharama Raju in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, but years ago, Mahesh Babu’s father Krishna was synonymous with the role. On the 50th anniversary of the film’s release, Mahesh took to X to recall his memories of watching the film for the first time. (Also Read: Mahesh Babu shares sweet moments with sister Manjula and Prabhas' aunt at a family wedding. Watch) Mahesh Babu remembered how he felt the first time he watched Alluri Seetharama Raju.(Instagram/X)

‘I am reminded of its influence on my career’

Mahesh shared stills of Krishna from behind-the-scenes of the film’s set apart from the film’s poster, writing just how much of an influence the film had on his young mind. He wrote, “#50YearsOfAlluriSeetaramaRaju… Still recall watching it for the first time and being awestruck by Nanna garu’s majestic presence on screen. As the film completes 50 years today, I’m reminded of its profound influence on my journey as an actor and on Telugu cinema.”

Alluri Seetharama Raju was directed by Ramachandra Rao and released on May 1 in 1974. Mahesh’s late brother Ramesh Babu played a young Seetharama Raju in the film,Vijaya Nirmala starred as Seeta. The film was produced by Krishna’s Padmalaya Studios and was his 100th film. The film won the National Film Award for Best Lyrics for the song Telugu Veera Levara penned by the poet Sri Sri. It ran for 175 days and ended up becoming the highest-grossing Telugu film of the year.

Upcoming work

Mahesh was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’ Guntur Kaaram, which was released for Sankranthi this year. While he was lauded for his performance, the film received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. He will soon be seen in Rajamouli’s next film after RRR. The film is yet to go on floors, it will be an adventure drama penned by Vijayendra Prasad.

At an event held for Satyadev’s Krishnamma, Anil Ravipudi asked Rajamouli to give an update on the film, to which he joked, “I will pay ₹10,000 to anyone who beats up Anil, films it and sends me the video.”

