Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli return from Dubai; fans demand SSMB29 update

Actor Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli were clicked returning to Hyderabad on Friday. In a video shared by a paparazzo, the duo can be seen accompanied by its posse, including producer KL Narayana, who’s producing their upcoming film. (Also Read: Mahesh Babu is a doting father in these sweet pics with Sitara, Gautam from Europe trip) Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli were spotted at Hyderabad airport on Friday.

Mahesh, Rajamouli meet in Dubai

In a video clicked by the paparazzi, Mahesh is seen dressed in a black and white jacket with a grey t-shirt underneath and jeans. He completes the look with a cap, sunglasses and a backpack. Rajamouli is seen dressed in a brown t-shirt and a blue jacket.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The photographer wrote that the duo was returning from Dubai, something that was confirmed by Mahesh’s team also. While an official announcement is yet to be made, fans hope that the team was in Dubai to work on dropping a new announcement about the film.

Reactions to their video

Fans were immediately taken by the video, to see the actor and director together. Many also wondered when they would get an update on the yet-to-be-titled SSMB 29.

One fan wrote, “Finally SSMB29 team is together, waiting for official Pooja ceremony and jakkana and Babu in press meet.” Another was thrilled to see the actor, director and producer together. “Babu with long hair @ssrajamouli is cooking something big this time. Can't wait anna @urstrulyMahesh,” wrote a fan, while another commented that the actor looks like a ‘simham’ (lion) in long hair and beard.

Apart from the video, a picture of Mahesh and Rajamouli posing with fans in Dubai is also doing rounds on X.

Taylor Swift is everywhere you look right now. Wonder what's the big deal about her? Read our special story, a primer on everything Swift

About SSMB29

Rajamouli was recently in Japan for a special screening of his Jr NTR, Ram Charan-starrer RRR. While there, he told fans, “We started my next film. We completed the writing; we are in the pre-production process. But we haven’t finished the casting yet. Only the main hero is locked; the protagonist of the film is locked. His name is Mahesh Babu; he is a Telugu actor. Looks like many of you already know him. He is very handsome. Hopefully, we finish the film a little bit faster.”

Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad has penned the film’s story, with Rajamouli revealing that the film will be an adventure drama on the lines of Indiana Jones. The film will be set in the jungles of Africa and the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be revealed.