SS Rajamouli teams up with David Warner for hilarious Baahubali-inspired ad: ‘The longest shoot of my life’

Australian cricketer David Warner teamed up with Indian director SS Rajamouli for an advertisement which has left people in splits. In this ad, Warner tricks Rajamouli into casting him in one of his films. What follows next is absolutely hilarious and will leave you in splits. The image from the Bahubali-inspired CRED ad shows SS Rajamouli and David Warner. (X/@davidwarner31)

Both Warner and Rajamouli took to their X handles to share the CRED advertisement video. While the cricketer wrote, “Warner bros”, the director tweeted, “The longest shoot of my life”.

The ad's storyline revolves around SS Rajamouli asking David Warner for discounts on his match tickets. Initially, Warner suggests he use CRED. However, when Rajamouli says he doesn’t have CRED UPI, Warner seizes the opportunity to be a part of Rajamouli’s film. Filled with hilarious dialogues and on-point expressions, this one-minute advertisement will leave you laughing out loud.

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has gone viral on X. Till now, the clip has accumulated over 1.6 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further prompted people to post various comments.

What did X users say about this ad?

"Somebody give David bhai an Aadhar Card," joked an X user.

"This will forever stay as one of the most iconic ads ever made in the history of television," added another.

"At this rate, you will play as a local player in IPL," expressed a third.

"David Warner - upcoming star of Indian cinema," commented a fourth.

"This is the funniest thing on the internet today," wrote a fifth.

