After Rahul Dravid’s ‘Indiranagar Ka gunda’ ad, video of ‘Venkaboys’ goes viral

If you’re a regular user of the Internet, there is a possibility that you may have seen the viral ‘Indiranagar ka gunda’ ad by CRED featuring Rahul Dravid. The company has now dropped another ad featuring four more cricketers who were ‘the real OGs’ in the 90s. They’re Venkatesh Prasad, Manindar Singh, Javagal Srinath and Saba Karim. In the video, the former cricketers are seen performing a musical number in a boy band style.

Venkatesh Prasad took to Twitter to share the video with a caption that reads “Meet the Venkaboys.” We won’t give away much, so take a look at see what the video shows. However, we must warn you that the witty lyrics of the jingle may leave you chuckling hard.

" Meet the Venkaboys " pic.twitter.com/ELkcpb9sxt — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) May 1, 2021

Since being posted a day ago, the video has already gathered more than one million views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Mysore Boys! Those who grew up in 90s would always remember Prasad and Srinath as one of the best bowling pairs who represented India during an era which was dominated by spinners. #90skid,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wow, it’s amazing,” shared another.

Here’s how some others reacted:

CRED also shared the video on their official YouTube channel where people shared similar comments.

“After Dravid Advertisement this is the one we are seeing on repeat mode. Javagal Sreenath, Venkatesh Prasad, Maninder Singh & Saba Kareem, got that Strings & Euphoria feel,” wrote a YouTube user. “After the Rahul Dravid ad, my hopes were high and they didn't disappoint,” shared another.

What are your thoughts on the ‘Venkaboys’ video?

