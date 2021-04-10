IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Virat Kohli reacts to Rahul Dravid’s hilarious ‘Indiranagar ka gunda’ viral ad
Rahul Dravid’s appearance in an advertisement for CRED prompted Virat Kohli to share hilarious reaction.(Screengrab)
Rahul Dravid’s appearance in an advertisement for CRED prompted Virat Kohli to share hilarious reaction.(Screengrab)
trending

Virat Kohli reacts to Rahul Dravid’s hilarious ‘Indiranagar ka gunda’ viral ad

Taking to Twitter, Virat Kohli shared, “Never seen this side of Rahul bhai,” along with Rahul Dravid's viral ad.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 10:18 AM IST

Cricket legend Rahul Dravid has taken the Internet by storm with his appearance in an advertisement for CRED, a credit card bill payment platform. The ad features the former India skipper in a completely different light, contrary to the cool and calm demeanour that he is known for, and the result is hilarious. People couldn’t stop commenting on the chuckle-inducing ad where Dravid is seen shouting at others and at one point even saying "Indiranagar ka gunda hun main". In fact, the hashtags #RahulDravid and #IndiraNagarkaGunda also started trending on Twitter. Among those who reacted to the ad is Virat Kohli.

Taking to Twitter, Kohli shared, “Never seen this side of Rahul bhai,” along with the now-viral ad.

Since being shared, Kohli’s post gathered tons of comments. People couldn’t stop sharing hilarious reactions.

Many took the opportunity to come up with rib-tickling tweets of their own. Just like Zomato who shared this on Twitter.

Here’s what some others shared:

What do you think of Rahul Dravid’s ‘Indiranagar ka gunda’ ad?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul dravid virat kohli funny twitter video + 1 more

Related Stories

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's new avatar prompted hilarious memes.(Twitter/@sarcasticyadav_)
Mahendra Singh Dhoni's new avatar prompted hilarious memes.(Twitter/@sarcasticyadav_)
trending

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s ‘new avatar’ sparks hilarious meme fest on Twitter

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 02:08 PM IST
Twitter can't stop sharing various posts, including memes, about Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 'new avatar.'
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP