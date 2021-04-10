Virat Kohli reacts to Rahul Dravid’s hilarious ‘Indiranagar ka gunda’ viral ad

Cricket legend Rahul Dravid has taken the Internet by storm with his appearance in an advertisement for CRED, a credit card bill payment platform. The ad features the former India skipper in a completely different light, contrary to the cool and calm demeanour that he is known for, and the result is hilarious. People couldn’t stop commenting on the chuckle-inducing ad where Dravid is seen shouting at others and at one point even saying "Indiranagar ka gunda hun main". In fact, the hashtags #RahulDravid and #IndiraNagarkaGunda also started trending on Twitter. Among those who reacted to the ad is Virat Kohli.

Taking to Twitter, Kohli shared, “Never seen this side of Rahul bhai,” along with the now-viral ad.

Never seen this side of Rahul bhai 🤯🤣 pic.twitter.com/4W93p0Gk7m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 9, 2021

Since being shared, Kohli’s post gathered tons of comments. People couldn’t stop sharing hilarious reactions.

#cred just pulled off a Rahul Dravid in an alternate universe. Now we need Virat Kohli in Rahul Dravid's persona.....



Make it happen @CRED_club pic.twitter.com/4Mo5rXv3nH — Hemant Kumar (@SportsCuppa) April 9, 2021

Me after seeing this side of Rahul Dravid Sir😌 pic.twitter.com/gorm76Zick — Positive entropy (@EntropyPositive) April 9, 2021

Many took the opportunity to come up with rib-tickling tweets of their own. Just like Zomato who shared this on Twitter.

deliveries in Indiranagar miiight be late today due to an angry gunda on the road — zomato (@zomato) April 9, 2021

Here’s what some others shared:

Never in my life had I thought I'll see this #RahulDravid pic.twitter.com/K06qS1XPNb — Geet Gandhi (@GeetGandhi1) April 9, 2021

Am I the only one who's watching this ad on loop?#RahulDravid took anger to another level. Damn cute!!



#IndiraNagarkaGunda pic.twitter.com/HDezuayYuy — Annesha (@Annesha31oct) April 9, 2021

What do you think of Rahul Dravid’s ‘Indiranagar ka gunda’ ad?

