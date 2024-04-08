Jagapathi Babu didn’t ‘enjoy’ working in Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram: ‘Our combination was wasted’

Actor Jagapathi Babu opened up in a recent interview about Trivikram Srinivas’ Guntur Kaaram. He played an antagonist called Marx in the Mahesh Babu-starrer that was released this January. Talking to Times Now, the actor expressed dissatisfaction in txwhe way the film turned out. (Also Read: Jagapathi Babu reveals Salman Khan made him dye his hair for KBKJ: ‘He can’t fight a person who is older’) Jagapathi Babu played Marx in Guntur Kaaram

‘I did what I had to’

In the film, Jagapathi played Dokka Marx Babu, an antagonist who butts heads with Mahesh’s father, played by Jayaram in the film. Later in the film, he also faces off Mahesh’s character Ramana. “I would love to work with Mahesh Babu always. But, to be honest, I didn’t enjoy Guntur Kaaram,” he said.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

He further explained, “Because, it was supposed to be very different, more characterisation was there. It became sort of messy after a while, it became difficult to finish it (the film). I did whatever I had to do. I don’t want to waste our (Mahesh and his) combinations on such films, it should be the best.”

In production hell

For the unversed, Guntur Kaaram was in production hell since it was announced in 2021. The family drama was initially promoted as an action thriller and the muhurtam pooja was held in 2022. However, reports soon surfaced of cast and crew walking out of the project, numerous reshoots, the whole script being overhauled midway through the project and more.

Pooja Hegde walked out of the project with Sreeleela stepping in her role. Meenakshi Chaudhary was roped in to play the role Sreeleela was supposed to. Jagapathi was pumped to play an ‘endearing yet scary’ character when the film went on-floors. However, his role was cut short to only a couple of scenes in the film.

Upcoming work

Jagapathi has numerous films lined up in various languages. In Telugu, he will soon be seen in Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule. He was also recently roped in for Harish Shankar’s Mr Bachchan with Ravi Teja. He was last seen in Parasuram Petla’s Family Star with Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur. In Tamil, he will star in Siva’s Kanguva with Suriya. In Hindi, he will be seen in Karan Lalit Butani’s Ruslaan with Aayush Sharma.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.