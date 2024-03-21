 Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin ‘awestruck’ by Sreeleela’s dance in Mahesh Babu-starrer Guntur Kaaram - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin ‘awestruck’ by Sreeleela’s dance in Mahesh Babu-starrer Guntur Kaaram

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 21, 2024 01:10 PM IST

Cricketer R Ashwin in a recent YouTube video spoke about Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela's Guntur Kaaram. The Telugu film was released in January.

Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin took a break from discussing the Indian Premier League (IPL) with cricket analyst Prasanna to talk about Trivikram Srinivas’ Guntur Kaaram. In their YouTube show, The Southern Flavour, Ashwin was all praise for Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela’s recent release. (Also Read: SS Rajamouli gives an update on SSMB 29, talks about Mahesh Babu in Japan: 'I will bring him here, introduce to you')

R Ashwin was all praise for Sreeleela's dance in Guntur Kaaram
R Ashwin was all praise for Sreeleela's dance in Guntur Kaaram

‘Sreeleela steals the show in this one'

When joking with his co-host and calling him ‘babu,’ Ashwin remembered Mahesh’s recent release Guntur Kaaram. He said, “There’s a new Mahesh Babu movie called Guntur Kaaram, please watch it. It’s a very jolly and entertaining movie. Sreeleela danced so well in it, I was awestruck.”

When his co-host said he ‘doesn’t have time to watch movies other than Rajinikanth’s’ Ashwin insisted that he still watch this film or at least watch Sreeleela’s dance. He said, “Go to YouTube then and type in Guntur Kaaram, and watch Sreeleela’s dance. Mahesh himself dances quite well, but Sreeleela steals the show in this one.”

About Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram, which also stars Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Rahul Ravindran in key roles, was released in theatres on January 12. The film clashed with HanuMan, Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga at the box office. While there were high expectations pinned on it, the film received mixed reviews from fans and critics.

The film told the story of a man called Ramana, played by Mahesh, who sets out to find the reason why his mother, played by Ramya, abandoned him as a child. Guntur Kaaram began streaming on Netflix India in February.

Upcoming work

Mahesh will soon star in SS Rajamouli’s adventure drama, which has yet to go on floors. The film’s pre-production is in progress and the rest of the cast is yet to be announced. The film will go on-floors sometime this year. Sreeleela will soon be seen in Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Pawan Kalyan. The film’s teaser was recently released, showing Pawan as a policeman.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. Click Here

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin ‘awestruck’ by Sreeleela’s dance in Mahesh Babu-starrer Guntur Kaaram
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On