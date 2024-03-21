Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin ‘awestruck’ by Sreeleela’s dance in Mahesh Babu-starrer Guntur Kaaram

‘Sreeleela steals the show in this one'

When joking with his co-host and calling him ‘babu,’ Ashwin remembered Mahesh’s recent release Guntur Kaaram. He said, “There’s a new Mahesh Babu movie called Guntur Kaaram, please watch it. It’s a very jolly and entertaining movie. Sreeleela danced so well in it, I was awestruck.”

When his co-host said he ‘doesn’t have time to watch movies other than Rajinikanth’s’ Ashwin insisted that he still watch this film or at least watch Sreeleela’s dance. He said, “Go to YouTube then and type in Guntur Kaaram, and watch Sreeleela’s dance. Mahesh himself dances quite well, but Sreeleela steals the show in this one.”

About Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram, which also stars Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Rahul Ravindran in key roles, was released in theatres on January 12. The film clashed with HanuMan, Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga at the box office. While there were high expectations pinned on it, the film received mixed reviews from fans and critics.

The film told the story of a man called Ramana, played by Mahesh, who sets out to find the reason why his mother, played by Ramya, abandoned him as a child. Guntur Kaaram began streaming on Netflix India in February.

Upcoming work

Mahesh will soon star in SS Rajamouli’s adventure drama, which has yet to go on floors. The film’s pre-production is in progress and the rest of the cast is yet to be announced. The film will go on-floors sometime this year. Sreeleela will soon be seen in Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Pawan Kalyan. The film’s teaser was recently released, showing Pawan as a policeman.

