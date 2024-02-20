Sreeleela visits Tirupati amid fan frenzy; brings prasadam for paparazzi. Watch

Actor Sreeleela visited Tirupati with her family on Monday. The actor shared a picture on her Instagram stories, writing, “A beautiful darshan at Tirupati, sending you some positivity, may god bless us.” Dressed in a langa voni (half saree) with a namam (tilak) on her forehead, Sreeleela looked like she had a good time. (Also Read: Mahesh Babu hosts Guntur Kaaram success bash at home, Namrata, Sreeleela and Meenakshi join) Sreeleela visited Tirupati with her family(X)

Thronged by fans

In a video shared by a fan, Sreeleela can be seen greeting fans as they call out to her when she’s heading in for the darshan. She also posed for a few clicks with fans before heading inside. After she came out, she handed over some prasadam to a paparazzi who asked her for it. Fans kept thronging her for pictures while security tried to clear the way.

She told the press there, “I feel very happy to be here. I used to visit Tirupati with my family as a child. But it’s been a long while since I’ve been here. I came here when I debuted in Telugu with Pelli SandaD and could only come here now. I have projects lined up that are yet to be announced.”

Sreeleela’s filmography

Sreeleela worked in Kannada before debuting in Telugu with the 2021 film Pelli SandaD. While the film received mixed reviews, it opened many doors for her. She signed numerous projects after that and had back-to-back releases, starring in films like Ravi Teja’s Dhamaka, Ram Pothineni’s Skanda, Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari and Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram. Her moves in the song Kurchi Madathapetti have been received well.

Sreeleela will soon star in Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Pawan Kalyan. She has also been roped in to star in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s yet-to-be-titled project with Vijay Deverakonda. Shooting for the film will begin once Vijay wraps up his schedule for Parasuram Petla’s Family Star. Sreeleela refused to confirm what other projects she has signed on.

