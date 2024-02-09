OTT releases this week: Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu to Dhanush's Captain Miller

OTT releases this week: From Dhanush's Captain Miller to Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, a number of movies are releasing in streaming this week. (Also read: Bhakshak movie review: Bhumi Pednekar plays a fearless journalist in riveting crime drama with hard-hitting storytelling) OTT releases this week range from Guntur Kaaram to The Nun II and Captain Miller.

Captain Miller

The first part of a trilogy planned by director Arun Matheswaran, titled Captain Miller, releases on Amazon Prime Video this week. Set in the pre-independence era, Captain Miller focuses on the life of Analeesan (Dhanush) aka Eesa. His elder brother Sengola (Shiva) actively takes part in the Independence Movement but Eesa is an idler. But a conflict in the village leads him to join the British Indian Army for some respect. He earns the monicker Captain Miller there but a heartbreaking incident gives him a reality check, turning him into a revolutionary. Apart from Dhanush, the film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Nassar, Sundeep Kishan and Nivedhithaa Sathish in pivotal roles.

Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video

The Nun II

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 blockbuster The Nun and the eighth installment in The Conjuring universe, The Nun II finally releases on JioCinemas this week. Directed by Michael Chaves, The Nun II revolves around Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun, five years after the first film's events.

Where to stream: JioCinemas

Guntur Kaaram

Director Trivikram Srinivas’ Guntur Kaaram, that stars Mahesh Babu in the lead, finally comes to Netflix this week. The action drama revolves around Ramana, a rowdy from Guntur who lives away from his estranged mother, played by Ramya Krishnan. When his politician grandfather, played by Prakash Raj, asks him to severe all remaining ties with her, he rebels to find the truth about why she abandoned him two decades ago.

Where to stream: Netflix India

Upgraded

If you're in the mood for a light and comforting watch, Prime Video's latest offering Upgraded might be the perfect fit. The Camilla Mendes starrer revolves around Ana Santos, who is a smart and ambitious art enthusiast. When she is sent on her first work trip and gets unexpectedly upgraded to first class, she meets the handsome and well-connected Will (Archie Renaux), who mistakes Ana for her boss. This white lie sets off a series of events that will ultimately decide Anna's future.

Where to stream: Prime Video

Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan

Miss Supriya Pathak as Hansa? This week's offering also includes the Zee5 release of Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan, which is a sequel to Khichdi: The Movie (2010). Directed by Aatish Kapadia, it revolves around Hansa who along with Jayshree (Vandana Pathak), Praful (Rajeev Mehta), Babuji (Anang Desai) and Himanshu (Jamnadas Majethia) embark on a mission to rescue an Indian scientist from the clutches of the king of Paanthukistan, at the request of TIA (Thodi Intelligent Agency) agent Kushal (Anant Vidhaat).

Where to stream: ZEE5

