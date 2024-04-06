Rashmika Mandanna reacts to her pic from Pushpa being compared to Mahesh Babu’s in Guntur Kaaram

Actor Rashmika Mandanna turned a year older on April 5. On the occasion, the makers of Pushpa: The Rule shared a new poster of her from the upcoming film. After the poster was released, some fans compared her still to that of Mahesh Babu’s in Guntur Kaaram. Here’s how she reacted. (Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna reacts to Animal being called misogynistic: ‘If you enjoyed the film…’) Rashmika Mandanna reacted to her new still being compared to Mahesh Babu's.

Rashmika’s photo

In the latest still from Pushpa, Rashmika can be seen dressed in a pattu saree, with gold jewellery on, her hair tied back. The actor can be seen looking through her fingers with an intense expression.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Some fans took to X to make a collage of the still with that of Mahesh Babu looking through his fingers in Guntur Kaaram. Unlike her intense one, he makes a more light-hearted expression in the still. When one fan tagged Rashmika sharing a collage of the two stills, wishing her ‘on behalf of all Mahesh fans’ she replied, “Ooooo.. niceeee.. I like this collage.”

After Rashmika entered Tollywood with the 2018 film Chalo, she acted in films like Geetha Govindam, Devadas and Dear Comrade. But she truly gained mainstream fame when she acted in the 2020 Anil Ravipudi-directorial, Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru. While her role in the film received flak for being frivolous, it opened doors for her to act in films like Pushpa: The Rise and Varisu. She even starred in Badshah’s music video Top Tucker in 2021.

Upcoming work

Apart from Pushpa: The Rule, Rashmika will soon be seen in a Telugu film titled The Girlfriend, directed by Rahul Ravindran. The makers released her first-look from the film on her birthday. She will also star in a bi-lingual film titled Rainbow, directed by Shantharuban. She will also star in a Hindi film called Chaava, directed by Yesubai Bhonsale and starring Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna and Pradeep Rawat.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place