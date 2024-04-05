Rashmika Mandanna reacts to Animal being called misogynistic: ‘If you enjoyed the film…’

It has been four months since Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Animal hit screens and the film is still a topic of conversation. Talking to Neha Dhupia on the No Filter Neha vodcast, she defended criticism against the film. (Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna reveals what she loves about Vijay Deverakonda: ‘It’s easy with him’) Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Animal

‘If you enjoyed it, just leave it’

Rashmika stated that Animal was ‘just about a character’ who’s ‘messed in the head.’ She said, “He’s messed in the head and will go to any lengths for his father, that was engraved in my mind when I shot for the film. Nobody can do anything about it, it’s his story. If you want films to be raw, real and correct, Animal is that. After watching it, to say it’s misogynistic or whatever…if you enjoyed it, just leave it.”

‘Am I living in a bubble?’

But the scene that made Rashmika question reality is the one she was trolled for, the scene where she confronts Ranbir’s character during karva chauth. Talking about being trolled for it, she said, “I don’t like people trolling women about their bodies, if they’re trolling about my dialogue or whatever, I’m okay.”

She added, “Everyone loved the karva chauth scene on set, but then the trailer came out and I was trolled for it. In my head, I had nailed this nine-minute long scene. Am I living in a bubble? I know everything I do isn’t cool, but I didn’t understand this. However, when majority of the audience liked my performance in the scene when the film released, my gut was right.”

Upcoming work

Rashmika will soon be seen in Pushpa: The Rule, The Girlfriend, Rainbow in Telugu, apart from Chaava in Hindi. She recently wrapped up shooting for Pushpa, and is still shooting for The Girlfriend. There are rumours that the film Rainbow has been shelved but the film’s team hasn’t officially announced it yet.

