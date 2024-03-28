 Shah Rukh Khan instead of Ranbir Kapoor in Animal? AI video receives mixed reactions from fans | Trending - Hindustan Times
Shah Rukh Khan instead of Ranbir Kapoor in Animal? AI video receives mixed reactions from fans

ByTrisha Sengupta
Mar 28, 2024 01:04 PM IST

While some were amazed by this AI video showing Shah Rukh Khan as the lead actor in Animal instead of Ranbir Kapoor, others expressed their displeasure.

An AI-generated video involving two Bollywood actors has gone viral on social media. It shows Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role in the hit film Animal instead of Ranbir Kapoor.

The snippets are from an AI-generated video on Instagram that shows Shah Rukh Khan instead of Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. (Instagram/@bollyvert.ai)
The snippets are from an AI-generated video on Instagram that shows Shah Rukh Khan instead of Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. (Instagram/@bollyvert.ai)

The video was posted on an Instagram page called Bollyvert AI. “Rahul, naam toh sunai de rah hai behera nahi hun mein! [Rahul, I can hear the name, I am not deaf],” reads the caption posted along with the video. It is created using two famous dialogues - one from SRK’s Dil To Pagal Hai and another from Ranbir’s Animal.

Take a look at this interesting AI-generated video here:

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has accumulated close to 1.8 lakh views. The video has further collected nearly 8,200 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the clip.

What did Instagram users say about this AI video?

"I love SRK, but no one can replace Ranbir Kapoor in Animal," shared an Instagram user.

"I don't understand why people are not appreciating how technically impressive something like this is, the kind of possibilities this opens up, great work man keep it up," praised another.

"Nice try, please don't try again," posted a third.

"That college scene part is best. It looks like actual SRK is in the frame with his intense look," expressed a fourth.

"Instead of Shah Rukh, you should have tried Shahid Kapoor," suggested a fifth.

"Appreciate your efforts, but SRK will never make such a film," commented a sixth.

"I love how technology can bring two separate entities together like this. If this had the hairstyle from King Khan's Don franchise, the whole concept of matching the scene between the frames would be amazing. Amazing work as always" wrote a seventh.

