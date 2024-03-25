Pakistani artist imagines how Disney princesses in 1950s South Asia would look like with AI. Seen them yet?

An artist named Hashim Ali from Pakistan was using an AI tool when a question popped up in his mind. He wondered how Disney Princesses would look if they were from South Asia. He gave this prompt to the AI tool Midjourney, and the results he got were absolutely breathtaking. This picture of Cinderella fleeing from the stairs of a palace was generated using an AI tool. (Instagram/@hashimali90)

“If the Disney princesses were in 1950s South Asia. Just been fooling around with Midjourney to create these,” reads the caption to the pictures shared on Instagram.

One of the pictures shows Cinderella fleeing from the stairs of a palace after the stroke of midnight in a blue-coloured outfit, while the other shows Rapunzel standing with her hair braided in two.

Take a look at the post shared on Instagram below:

The pictures were shared a few hours ago on Instagram. It has since been liked by over 6,000 people and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to these AI-generated photos here:

This, however, is not the first time that AI-generated pictures have taken social media by storm. Earlier, AI-generated pictures treated netizens with a cityscape entirely covered in pasta—from buildings to cars and everything in between. While some wished to add a dash of sauce to the pasta, others were eager to move into one of the houses in the city.