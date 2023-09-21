News / Trending / Mumbai’s real estate soars to new heights with these AI-generated pics

Mumbai’s real estate soars to new heights with these AI-generated pics

ByArfa Javaid
Sep 21, 2023 01:09 PM IST

After going through these pictures, an individual enquired, “Any brokerage fee or not?” while another humorously commented, “Rent will be like 2 crores.”

A digital creator on Instagram shared a series of pictures to show the future of real estate in Mumbai. The images of the houses created using artificial intelligence showcase unique concepts reminiscent of spacecraft-like residences.

AI-generated image shows apartments floating in the air over Mumbai’s cityscape.(Instagram/@_prateekarora)
AI-generated image shows apartments floating in the air over Mumbai’s cityscape.(Instagram/@_prateekarora)

Read| AI artist imagines futuristic vehicles to tackle Mumbai rains. Seen them yet?

Digital creator Prateek Arora shared the pictures on Instagram with the caption, “Mumbai surreal estate.” The pictures show apartments with glass windows and doors floating over Mumbai’s cityscape. These images were created by Arora using the AI tool- Midjourney. The photos showcase a futuristic architectural vision and hint at the innovative future of Mumbai’s real estate sector.

Also Read| Artist uses AI to create historical images of Taj Mahal’s construction. See pics

The first picture in this series shows a two-storey apartment hanging in the sky, while the subsequent one presents a three-story structure situated above what seems to be a vast expanse of water. The third and fourth pictures show hanging apartments above Mumbai’s high-rise buildings, set against a vividly coloured sky.

The remaining pictures in the post show what other sky-bound apartments would look like under the cover of the night.

Take a look at these AI-generated pics below:

The pictures were shared a week ago on Instagram. Over 2,600 people have liked them. Additionally, a few even dropped comments on the pictures.

Check out what people are saying about these AI-generated pictures:

An individual enquired, “How do we go towards it? Or does it descend like a plane?”

“Any brokerage fee or not?” joked another.

A third wrote, “Quite difficult to sneak out at night though.”

“Rent will be like 2 crores,” declared a fourth.

“This is awesome,” expressed a fifth.

“Do they float around the city?” enquired a sixth.

A seventh commented, “This is so cool.”

Also Read| Ever wondered what historical Indian rulers looked like? These AI-generated pictures will stun you

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out