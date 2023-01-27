Home / Trending / Ever wondered what historical Indian rulers looked like? These AI-generated pictures will stun you

Ever wondered what historical Indian rulers looked like? These AI-generated pictures will stun you

trending
Published on Jan 27, 2023 01:38 PM IST

AI-generated pictures of Historical Indian rulers have gone viral online, Many people have reacted to the images and have said that these look ‘great.’

AI made pictures of historical Indian rulers.(Twitter/@MadhavKohli)
AI made pictures of historical Indian rulers.(Twitter/@MadhavKohli)
ByVrinda Jain

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has come a long way in recent years. People use it in their daily lives, and many artists also create imaginary scenarios with the help of technology. From Kolkata covered in snow to Delhi covered in smog, AI has the ability to create unimaginable things. Recently, an artist went viral on Twitter after he shared several AI-generated images of rulers from Indian History.

These pictures, which Madhav Kohli created, show rulers such as Chandragupta Maurya, Bindusara, Ashoka, Ranjit Singh, Muhammad Ghori, Firuz Shah Tughlaq, and more. In the post's caption, the artist wrote, "The most powerful Indian Rulers in History Created using ai. "

Take a look at his post below:

These AI-generated pictures of the rulers were shared just one day ago. Since being uploaded online, it has been liked by more than 600 people. Many netizens were impressed by his skills and commented on the post.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

One individual in the Twitter comments section said, "I'll say the portrayals of the Mughals are accurate! They never had any Indic features but were actually Mongols." "One thing reflects in all of them is the sharp and big nose, and I personally think men with this type of nose have warrior aura." "This is going to open a lot of stereotypical portrayals of Indian History. Great piece," said a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
history twitter
history twitter
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out