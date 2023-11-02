News / Trending / Pasta takes over the cityscape in these AI-generated pics. Seen them yet?

Pasta takes over the cityscape in these AI-generated pics. Seen them yet?

ByArfa Javaid
Nov 02, 2023 07:03 PM IST

While some want to move into one of the houses of the city covered in pasta, others suggested adding some sauce to the Italian cuisine.

Have you ever imagined what a cityscape covered in pasta would look like? If not, then you’re in for a treat as these AI-generated pictures will give you a glimpse. While some wished to add a dash of sauce to the pasta, others were eager to move into one of the houses in the city.

AI-generated pictures of a building and a cathedral-like structure. (Instagram/@ifonly.ai)
AI-generated pictures of a building and a cathedral-like structure. (Instagram/@ifonly.ai)

“If only pasta could take over the city,” reads the caption to the post shared on Instagram. The pictures showcase houses draped in different variations of pasta, from spaghetti to linguine, fettuccine to tagliatelle, and many others. The post also features a cathedral-like structure and a car covered in pasta.

Take a look at the pictures generated using AI below:

The pictures were shared on October 18. They have since accumulated over 4,000 likes, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to these pics:

“Wow!” wrote an Instagram user.

Another added, “This is brilliant!”

“Can I eat those?” asked a third.

A fourth commented, “Add some sauce on it!”

“On point/al dente! When can I move in?” expressed a fifth.

A sixth wrote, “Loving the tagliatelle house!”

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

