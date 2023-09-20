AI-generated image captivates netizens - Can you spot the hidden message?

In the ever-evolving world of artificial intelligence, creative minds have found a new way to dazzle and amuse netizens. Enter the typographical optical illusions generated by AI, which are making waves on social media, particularly Twitter (formerly known as X). AI-generated typographical optical illusions are captivating social media users with hidden messages and designs, can you see the hidden message in this one?(X/DiffusionPics)

An X user, Stable Diffusion have been showcasing these mind-bending creations that appear as ordinary images at first glance but reveal hidden messages and designs when viewed from a distance.

One interesting example shared by the Stable Diffusion AI Art Twitter account features a group of people walking in the city. Upon closer inspection, their clothes cleverly form the word 'OBEY.' It's an optical illusion that takes a simple scene and transforms it into a work of art.

In another intriguing image, a woman crouches on a wet street, seemingly lost in thought. Yet, when you look carefully, she remarkably resembles the Bitcoin logo, showcasing the AI's ability to create visual tricks that are both mesmerizing and clever.

The power of AI image generation has come a long way in a short time, and these illusions are a testament to its creative potential. These typographical optical illusions offer a fresh perspective on the capabilities of AI, beyond the ethical concerns and copyright debates.

Social media users were quick to react to these optical illusions, with tweets pouring in from around the world. Some marvelled at the mind-blowing nature of the AI-generated art, while others had to adjust their viewing distance to fully appreciate the hidden messages.

"AI art is at a whole new level. Crazyy," one user wrote, capturing the collective sentiment of awe and admiration.

As technology continues to advance, we can expect to see more such interesting applications of AI in the world of art and creativity. These typographical optical illusions are just the beginning of what AI has to offer to the digital art world.

