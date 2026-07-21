What caused Heavenly Spices Garlic Powder recall? Bacillus cereus contamination explained

Consumers across Canada are being urged to check their spice racks after a nationwide recall of Heavenly Spices Garlic Powder over concerns that the product may be contaminated with Bacillus cereus, a bacterium that can cause food poisoning. Bacillus cereus is commonly found in foods such as rice, pasta, potatoes, sauces, dairy products and fish. (Unsplash/ Representational)

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced the recall on July 15, advising consumers not to use the affected product.

The recall covers 70-gram containers of Heavenly Spices Garlic Powder bearing the identification number RA-82337, which were sold at Dollarama stores across Canada and through the retailer's online channels.

Why was Heavenly Spices Garlic Powder recalled? According to the CFIA, the garlic powder was recalled due to the possible presence of Bacillus cereus, a bacterium that can contaminate food and cause gastrointestinal illness.

In its recall notice, the agency warned consumers: "Do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product."

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The recall has been classified as a Class II food recall, meaning there is a moderate risk that consuming the product could lead to short-term or non-life-threatening health problems.

What is Bacillus cereus? According to the Cleveland Clinic, Bacillus cereus is a bacterium that causes food poisoning. Symptoms typically include vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain, usually developing within hours of eating contaminated food and lasting for around one to two days.

The bacterium is commonly found in foods such as rice, pasta, potatoes, sauces, dairy products and fish.

While most healthy people recover without treatment, people with weakened immune systems may experience more severe illness. In rare cases, untreated infections can lead to complications affecting other organs.

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What should consumers do? The CFIA has advised consumers not to consume the recalled garlic powder. Those who purchased the affected product should dispose of it or return it in accordance with local guidance.

According to CTV News, Dollarama is offering customers who purchased the recalled garlic powder a C$2 e-gift card as a replacement. Customers can contact the retailer to claim the compensation.

Dollarama operates about 1,600 stores across Canada's 10 provinces, making the recall nationwide in scope.

As of the recall announcement, no illnesses linked to the affected garlic powder had been publicly reported. The CFIA said it continues to monitor the situation and urged consumers to verify the product's identification number before using any Heavenly Spices garlic powder purchased from Dollarama.