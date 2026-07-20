FDA cyclospora test on Taylor Farms' lettuce showed false positive, adding new twist to outbreak

The FDA test for cyclospora on Taylor Farms' lettuce showed a false positive. This comes after the FDA initially said one of the iceberg lettuce products was ‘confirmed positive’ for the ‘explosive diarrhea’ parasite. The FDA test for cyclospora on Taylor Farms' lettuce yielded a false positive. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

With this announcement from the FDA, which Taylor Farms confirmed via a statement of their own, the source of the outbreak remains unknown.

Taylor Farms, in its statement, said “Today, FDA apologized to us.”

"Yesterday, FDA informed Taylor Fresh Foods that one of its iceberg lettuce products from central Mexico had a "confirmed positive" test for cyclospora. Today, we were informed that FDA made a mistake, and this was a false positive. To be clear, at this moment, FDA has not identified a single positive product test result for Cyclospora," the statement added.

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“Acting on initial information provided by health officials, in an abundance of caution, we completed a voluntary recall of iceberg lettuce from central Mexico. Recalled product was limited to iceberg lettuce grown and processed in central Mexico,” it further said, reiterating what they'd announced in their previous statement.

“All other Taylor Farms products, including all Taylor Farms brand products, are not involved in the recall. Our thoughts remain with everyone who has fallen ill in this outbreak. We are committed to working with public health authorities as the ongoing outbreak investigation continues,” Taylor Farms concluded.