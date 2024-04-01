 Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela’s Kurchi Madathapetti played at NBA halftime. Watch - Hindustan Times
Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela's Kurchi Madathapetti played at NBA halftime. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 01, 2024 12:50 PM IST

During an NBA game, a group of dancers showed off their moves to Kurchi Madathapetti from Guntur Kaaram at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela fans were thrilled to see their song Kurchi Madathapetti from Guntur Kaaram being played at an NBA game in the US. The song was playing during the halftime of a basketball game, a video of which is now doing rounds on X. (Also Read: Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin ‘awestruck’ by Sreeleela’s dance in Mahesh Babu-starrer Guntur Kaaram)

Guntur Kaaram at NBA

The official handle of Trivikram Srinivas’ Guntur Kaaram took to X to share a video of the song being played at the game’s halftime. They wrote, “Witness the #KurchiMadathaPetti mania spreading globally! Superstar @urstrulymahesh's electrifying #KurchiMadathaPetti dance lit up the Toyota Center in Houston during the NBA game halftime. #GunturKaaram.” In the video, Indian dancers of various ages can be seen taking over the basketball court and showing off their steps to the peppy dance number, composed by Thaman S.

Fans call it ‘song of the decade’

Fans were thrilled to see Mahesh and Sreeleela’s song being played at the NBA game. One excited fan wrote on X, “Kurchi Madathapetti goes global,” sharing the video, while another wrote, “Song of the decade.” One fan wrote that they definitely weren’t expecting the Guntur Kaaram song to begin playing at halftime, writing, “Definitely wasn’t expecting Kurchi Madthapetti at the NBA half time.” Another Mahesh fan wrote, “#KurchiMadathaPetti continues to be the talk of the town.”

Sreeleela makes Sivakarthikeyan dance

Sreeleela and Sivakarthikeyan attended the Anantara Cultural Fiesta 2024 event in Thiruchirappalli, Chennai last week. At the event, when the duo took the stage, they also danced to the hit number from Guntur Kaaram. Sreeleela teached Sivakarthikeyan the steps to the song, before they pulled off the moves together.

Upcoming work

Both Mahesh and Sreeleela’s last film was Guntur Kaaram, which was released in theatres this Sankranthi. The film received mixed reviews from critics and audience alike. Mahesh will soon be seen in a film helmed by SS Rajamouli that is yet to go on-floors. Sreeleela will star alongside Pawan Kalyan in Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

