Ayalaan makers announce sequel of Sivakarthikeyan-starrer; find out all the details

Ayalaan is all set to get a sequel. The sci-fi comedy starring Sivakarthikeyan, released earlier this month during the Pongal week. Now, an official update about the sequel of the film has been announced by the makers. Ayalaan received positive reviews upon release and went on to do well at the box office. (Also read: Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayalaan makers come to Dil Raju’s defense post the film’s postponement in Telugu) Sivakarthikeyan in a still from Ayalaan

Ayalaan sequel gets greenlit

Ayalaan released along with big films such as Captain Miller and HanuMan. Still, the R Ravikumar directorial held its own and emerged successful with around ₹42 crore collection within its second Monday, according to the latest Sacnilk report. On Tuesday, singer Venkataraman shared the official announcement of the sequel on X, tweeting, "Ayalaan 2 is happening."

Details about sequel

In the long note, it was mentioned that “an agreement was signed on January 18, 2024 paving the way for a cinematic masterpiece that promises to set new standards in Indian Cinema.”

The same team of Ayalaan will also return for the sequel. As per the statement, “Following the resounding success of the original Ayalaan, the decision to reunite actor Sivakarthikeyan, director Ravikumar, and the producers a KGR Studio underscores the winning combination that captivated audiences in the first installment. The iconic character Tattoo, an alien from the original film, has left an indelible mark on audiences from all backgrounds.”

The statement further read that, “As the production gears up for Ayalaan 2, audiences can anticipate the extraordinary visual spectacle that blends the creative brilliance of Sivakarthikeyan and the directorial finesse of R. Ravikumar and the groundbreaking VFX and CGI from Phantom FX.”

Ayalaan review

Ayalaan also starred Rakul Preet Singh, Isha Koppikar and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles. An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of Ayalaan read, “VFX play a major role in the film and they turned out quite well, unlike some earlier films we have seen. The alien also feels more human thanks to its believable lines and Siddharth’s voice modulation. However, despite all the sci-fi elements, the storyline is somewhat cliched and a few scenes seem disjointed.”

