Ayalaan review: Despite the flaws, Sivakarthikeyan’s alien movie is a fun timepass

Making a science fiction Tamil film, and that too featuring an alien, is no easy task. However, for director Ravikumar – who gave the us the hit futuristic film, Netru Indri Naalai –Ayalaan seems like a cakewalk. Ayalaan movie review: The Tamil science fiction film is directed by R Ravikumar and features Sivakarthikeyan.

The plot

Starring Sivakarthikeyan, Ayalaan revolves around the story of an alien that lands on Earth and a young man it befriends. When the alien (voiced by actor Siddharth) – named Tattoo by Sivakarthikeyan and his friends Yogi Babu and Karunakaran – lands on Earth, it ends up getting caught by the wrong people. How Tattoo manages to return home and how it forms a bond with the hero (Sivakarthikeyan) and his somewhat crazy posse of friends to save the planet is what this film is about.

VFX play major role in Ayalaan

In order to make this sci-fi alien flick appealing to the Tamil audience, director Ravikumar has added all the commercial elements required. There is song-and-dance, comedy, emotions, romance and a villain in the form of a corporate entity developing a device called Spark.

VFX play a major role in the film and they turned out quite well, unlike some earlier films we have seen. The alien also feels more human thanks to its believable lines and Siddharth’s voice modulation. However, despite all the sci-fi elements, the storyline is somewhat cliched and a few scenes seem disjointed.

The alien is as much a hero as Sivakarthikeyan

Isha Koppikar and Sharad Kelkar essay negative roles in the film, while Rakul Preet Singh plays Sivakarthikeyan’s love interest. They are all apt for their roles. Yogi Babu and Karunakaran add the comic factor in this flick.

For Sivakarthikeyan, this role would have been a breeze as it has shades of fun and is emotional. Let’s not forget the alien, who is as much a hero as Sivakarthikeyan in this film.

Ayalaan may have been delayed a few years but it will still appeal to adults - and kids - looking for a place to while away some good time.

