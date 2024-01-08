Isha Koppikar and Timmy Narang divorced in November last year; he confirms: 'I don't see why there should be confusion'

Hotelier Timmy Narang has confirmed that he and actor Isha Koppikar divorced in November 2023. Speaking with Times of India, Timmy shared that the duo had contemplated 'divorce for almost a year and a half' before deciding to go through with it. (Also Read | Isha Koppikar and Timmy Narang reportedly divorce after 14 years, actor reacts) Timmy Narang and Isha Koppikar have a daughter.

What Timmy said about his divorce with Isha

Timmy said, "After contemplating divorce for almost a year and a half, we proceeded to file for it. The divorce was granted in November last year and it was on amicable terms. Both of us are now free to move on with our lives, which is a fact. So, I don't see why there should be any confusion regarding that. While I haven't read the latest report, considering the legal option isn't even an option because the divorce has already come through. It's as simple as that." He also confirmed Isha and their daughter Rianna have moved out of his home.

What Isha said last month

In December last year, Isha had reacted to the divorce report and told ETimes via text, "I have nothing to say. It's too early. I need my privacy. I would appreciate your sensitivity."

Isha and Timmy tied the knot in November 2009. They reportedly fell in love after meeting at a gym. The duo had known each other for three years before they started dating. Isha and Timmy welcomed Rianna in July 2014.

About Isha, her career

Isha has featured in many movies. She made her film debut in 1997 with the Telugu film W/o V Vara Prasad. She has starred in many films such as Fiza, Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat and Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya, Pinjar, Dil Ka Rishta, LOC Kargil, Krishna Cottage, Rudraksh, Hum Tum and Inteqam: The Perfect Game.

Fans also saw her in Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, D, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, 36 China Town, Don, Salaam-e-Ishq, Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi, Shabri and Hello Darling. She has also featured in Marathi, Tamil, and Kannada films. Isha was also part of web series such as Fixerr, Dhahanam and Suranga.

Isha's upcoming film

Isha will be seen in Ayalaan, an upcoming Tamil science fiction film. It is being directed by R Ravikumar and produced by Kotapadi J Rajesh under KJR Studios. The film also stars Sivakarthikeyan, Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Bhanupriya, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran and Bala Saravanan. Ayalaan is slated to release in theatres on January 12.

