Isha Koppikar and Timmy Narang reportedly divorce after 14 years, actor reacts

ETimes quoted a source, "The couple parted ways due to compatibility issues, which cropped up a while ago. They tried every bit to save the marriage but didn't succeed. Isha has moved out of the house and is living separately with their daughter."

Isha reacts to divorce news

Isha stated via a text, "I have nothing to say. It's too early. I need my privacy. I would appreciate your sensitivity." Isha and Timmy tied the knot in November 2009. Reportedly, they fell in love after meeting at a gym. The duo had known each other for three years before they started dating. Isha and Timmy are Rianna's parents, whom they welcomed in July 2014.

Speaking with Hindustan Times in 2021, Isha had said about staying happy. She had said, "For me, the concept of being happy starts and ends in one’s own mind. Nothing materialistic or any individual is responsible for your thought process. It’s something you have to understand and practice in regular life because you could be happy with nothing and sad with everything. If only we could learn to live a simple life like my granny said Simple living high thinking.”

Isha's career

Isha has featured in many movies. She made her film debut in 1997 with the Telugu film W/o V Vara Prasad. She has starred in many films such as Fiza, Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat and Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya, Pinjar, Dil Ka Rishta, LOC Kargil, Krishna Cottage, Rudraksh, Hum Tum and Inteqam: The Perfect Game.

Fans also saw her in Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, D, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, 36 China Town, Don, Salaam-e-Ishq, Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi, Shabri and Hello Darling. She has also featured in Marathi, Tamil, and Kannada films. Isha was also part of web series such as Fixerr, Dhahanam and Suranga.

Isha will be seen in Ayalaan, an upcoming Tamil science fiction film. It is being directed by R Ravikumar and produced by Kotapadi J Rajesh under KJR Studios. The film also stars Sivakarthikeyan, Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Bhanupriya, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran and Bala Saravanan.

