Good project and storyline will always be my priority: Isha Koppikar Narang

Actor Isha Koppikar Narang believes in finding happiness within.

“For me, the concept of being happy starts and ends in one’s own mind. Nothing materialistic or any individual is responsible for your thought process. It’s something you have to understand and practice in regular life because you could be happy with nothing and sad with everything. If only we could learn to live a simple life like my granny said Simple living high thinking,” says the Khallas girl.

Narang has done a series of films across industries and enjoys dabbling between different mediums. “Life is such, you have to be on a go and ready to explore always. Being in two minds before switching industries or platforms have never been me — good project with good storyline is and will always be my priority. Like, when OTT stormed in our lives during pandemic, I was already part of shows like White Matter and Fixerr.”

The lively actor, known to have played the character of cop in many of her projects, says, “Yes, it has been so but trust me it was unplanned! Only now after being tagged as “Cop”ikkar (laughs) that I realised it. But then, I have always got some fun tags in the industry but this is one of those that I am proud of. Playing a cop made me understand the tough life of these officers who give their all for our safety. Each such role of mine be it Kya Kool…, Fixerr, Keshava, Looty, Kavacha been absolutely diverse in terms of story and execution.”

Narang will be soon seen working in another web series based on real life cop. “You have cinematic liberty when you get to do characters that people have not known much but it’s tough when you play popular ones about whom people have read and closely followed,” she says.

Adding further, Narang opines, “I am thrilled to be back working with my mentor Ram Gopal Verma after years. It’s like homing coming for me and Kadappa will surely be one of his best works with me. In life, each one of us has to go through our share of ups and downs and so has he but at same time no one can take way his love for cinema and his amazing understanding of the craft.”