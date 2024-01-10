Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayalaan makers come to Dil Raju’s defense post the film’s postponement in Telugu

Producer Dil Raju has been at the centre of attention ever since he pointed out that five Telugu films and two dubbed Tamil films clashing for Sankranthi was a little too much. Since then, he has faced flak for showing favouritism towards the films he’s distributing - Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram and Sivakarthikeya’s Ayalaan dubbed into Telugu. The producer recently also called out certain sections of the media for propagating this rumour. Now, the makers of Ayalaan have also released a statement supporting his position. (Also Read: Meenakshi Chaudhary on her Guntur Kaaram co-star Mahesh Babu: ‘Couldn’t take my eyes off him’) Sivakarthikeyan in a still from Ayalaan

Ayalaan release postponed in Telugu

The makers of Ayalaan decided to release the film in Tamil but not Telugu to avoid clash with other Telugu films hitting the screens. “The postponement of the Telugu version of Ayalaan was to happen eventually. Even after knowing all this, certain sections of the media are making unnecessary blame game on a single individual,” they wrote coming to Dil Raju’s support in their statement, adding, “There is danger of severe opposition to Telugu films in other areas if this continues. This is not good for us or anyone in the industry.”

Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce supports decision

The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce also released a statement to the press that read, “Sivakarthikeyan’s Tamil movie was supposed to be released, but after talking to the producers, release was postponed to 19. Three organisations work together to ensure no hero, producer or director feels bad about these decisions. It is not right to hurt the sentiments of others with personal vendetta. There should not be unhealthy and uncomfortable atmosphere in the industry.”

Films clashing on Sankranthi

Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, Teja Sajja’s HanuMan will release on January 12 for Sankranthi, with Venkatesh’s Saindhav releasing on January 13 and Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga releasing on January 14. Dhanush’s Tamil film Captain Miller will also hit screens on January 12.

