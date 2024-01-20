Captain Miller worldwide box office collection day 8: Dhanush’s film rakes in 90.39 cr

Captain Miller box office collection day 8: Director Arun Matheswaran’s latest release Captain Miller, starring Dhanush, Shiva Rajkumar and Priyanka Mohan in the lead roles, released in Tamil, Kannada and Hindi this Pongal. The film ran well in its first week of release, minting ₹90.39 crore at the box office worldwide. (Also Read: Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna to star together in Sekhar Kammula’s next) Dhanush in a still from Captain Miller

Box office numbers

Trade analyst Manobala shared on his X account that the Dhanush-starrer will hit the ₹100 crore mark soon. He wrote, “#CaptainMiller WW Box Office. #Dhanush's Captain Miller crosses ₹90 cr gross mark. On course to the elite ₹100 cr club.” Giving a breakdown of the box office numbers, he added, “Day 1 - ₹ 16.29 cr, Day 2 - ₹ 14.18 cr, Day 3 - ₹ 15.65 cr, Day 4 - ₹ 13.51 cr, Day 5 - ₹ 12.24 cr, Day 6 - ₹ 9.33 cr, Day 7 - ₹ 4.92 cr, Day 8 - ₹ 4.27 cr, Total - ₹ 90.39 cr.”

Telugu release soon

Because Guntur Kaaram, HanuMan, Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga hit screens in the Telugu state for Pongal, Captain Miller’s Telugu release was deferred. The film will now release for Republic Day on January 26. Asian Cinemas and Suresh Productions will release the film in the language. The release is expected to add to Captain Miller’s box office collection.

The official X account of Asian Cinemas posted, “Experience the captain's jaw Dropping Action on big screens from January 26th with the updated Runtime of 2 Hours 29 Mins!! #CaptainMillerTelugu.” The Tamil version of the film is 2-hours-37-minutes long and it looks like the markers re-edited the Telugu version.

About Captain Miller

Set in 1930s India during the pre-Independence era, the film tells the revolutionary tale of Analeesan aka Easa aka Captain Miller (Dhanush). Despite being the brother of a freedom fighter Sengola (Shiva), Eesa decides to join the British-Indian Army to gain respect.

The film charters how an idler turns into a revolutionary when he witnesses horrendous crimes against his people. Dhanush received good response for his portrayal of the titular character. Captain Miller also stars Sundeep Kishan in a key role, and sees music by GV Prakash.

